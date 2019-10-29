'Bring it on': Bruising fight for England Rugby World Cup final tickets mirrors looming forwards battle
Thousand have but thousands more haven’t got hold of that elusive piece of embossed card that guarantees you a seat at rugby’s biggest game since 2015.
For England fans, it’s the biggest in 12 years; the last time they made it to the final. Ironically, that was against the same opposition, the Springboks.
If England had it physically demanding in their all-round perfect game against the All Blacks in the semi-final, the game against South Africa will be even more brutal.
The men in green and gold are giants and love the head on, confrontational part of the game.
They never, ever take a step back.
They will come up against an equally ferocious, front foot force in England’s line up.
Itoje, the Vunipolas, Lawes and the Kamikaze Kids of Underhill and Curry take pleasure in knocking opposition players backwards, so much so that England’s talisman Billy Vunipola announced at today’s press conference: “Bring it on.”
England fans who haven’t got a ticket are trying every means possible to secure one.
That usually involves digging deep. Mark-ups mean the cheapest ticket we could find was more than £1,000, the most expensive including all the VIP frills will set you back more than 12 grand.
Tournament organisers are warning supporters who are willing to pay over the odds to be wary of secondary ticketing sites.
They say there’s a chance that if you buy one from those platforms you could be turned away at the turnstiles.
World Rugby have also announced they’ll be releasing details tomorrow of about 1,500 tickets they’ll be putting up for sale at face value.
When they go live online it will be on a first come, first served basis, so if you want one you’ll have to be poised over your keyboard because they’ll be snapped up in very quick time.