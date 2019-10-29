'Bring it on': Bruising fight for England Rugby World Cup final tickets mirrors looming forwards battle

Thousand have but thousands more haven’t got hold of that elusive piece of embossed card that guarantees you a seat at rugby’s biggest game since 2015.

For England fans, it’s the biggest in 12 years; the last time they made it to the final. Ironically, that was against the same opposition, the Springboks.

If England had it physically demanding in their all-round perfect game against the All Blacks in the semi-final, the game against South Africa will be even more brutal.

The men in green and gold are giants and love the head on, confrontational part of the game.

They never, ever take a step back.

They will come up against an equally ferocious, front foot force in England’s line up.

Itoje, the Vunipolas, Lawes and the Kamikaze Kids of Underhill and Curry take pleasure in knocking opposition players backwards, so much so that England’s talisman Billy Vunipola announced at today’s press conference: “Bring it on.”