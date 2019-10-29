Cambodian police quiz six men over disappearance of missing British backpacker

Amelia Bambridge, from Worthing, West Sussex, was last seen on the island of Koh Rong in the Sihanoukville Province late on Wednesday night. Credit: PA

Cambodian police searching for a British backpacker are questioning six men who work in the tourism industry, an official has said. Amelia Bambridge, from Worthing, West Sussex, was last seen on the island of Koh Rong in the Sihanoukville Province late on Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old was last seen at Police Beach, a private venue which hosts regular parties. Staff found her purse, phone and bank cars near the sea the following morning and initially believed she may have been swept out to sea. Koh Rong Governor, Noun Bunthol, said the six men, who work at restaurants, hotels and guesthouses on the island, were in police custody for questioning about Ms Bambridge’s disappearance.

The 21-year-old was last seen on the Cambodian island of Koh Rong late on Wednesday night Credit: Family Handout/LBT/PA Wire

He said no charges had been filed against them. Mr Bunthol added police had received a note from Western visitors saying the men had acted badly towards foreign visitors in the past, especially females. The search area has now been expanded to nearby islands and further offshore in the Gulf of Thailand.

The 21-year-old was last seen at Police Beach, a private venue which hosts regular parties. Credit: Family handout

Major general Chuon Narin, police chief for Preah Sihanouk province, said: “We have decided the search mission will not be ended until we find her alive, or her body if she has died.” Local fisherman and people from neighbouring provinces have joined in the search, along with 150 volunteers and Cambodian police. Searches have been carried out along the shoreline and further inland. Ms Bambridge's father, Phil, who has travelled to the island, said he believed she went missing inland.

Ms Bambridge set off on her trip on September 27, when she flew to Vietnam, her family said. Credit: Family handout