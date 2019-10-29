'Don't remortgage the house' for a Rugby World Cup final ticket, England star Courtney Lawes urges fans

England rugby fans have been urged by star forward Courtney Lawes "not to remortgage the house" to get tickets for the World Cup final.

Prices have spiralled on reselling sites for Saturday's clash against South Africa in the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

Tickets are being offered at several times face value, ranging from £1,500 to a high of £12,800 on some sites.

But fans are being warned by world cup organisers they run the risk of being turned away at the gates if they have purchased tickets through these sites.

Giant forward Lawes said fans should not pay over the odds and told ITV News that there would be a good chance to party after the match if England brought the Webb Ellis Trophy home.

"I think if you're trying to get hold of tickets, don't pay extortionate (prices), don't remortgage the house to get yourself in the stadium," he said.