English man’s foot bitten off by shark in Australia

An English man has had his foot bitten off in a shark attack on the north-eastern coast of Australia, authorities have said.

Another Briton has “serious lacerations to his lower leg” from the incident, according to Central Queensland Rescue, which said both men had been taken to hospital in “a serious but stable condition”.

Local media reported the men were attacked while in the water near Hook Passage, a body of water between Whitsunday Island and Hook Island which is popular with snorkelers.