Family of Harry Dunn to sue Trump administration for 'lawless misconduct'
The family of Harry Dunn intends to sue the Trump administration and driver Anne Sacoolas over the fatal motorbike crash.
A spokesman said they had decided the next best course of action to get justice for the 19-year-old was to begin legal action against the office of the US President and the woman who fled the UK in the aftermath of the accident.
ITV News understands the family is suing the administration for "lawless misconduct" over its involvement granting diplomatic immunity for Ms Sacoolas.
The US diplomat’s wife admitted to driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit Harry’s motorbike outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27.
Ms Sacoolas fled the UK in the weeks after the crash and it's since emerged that despite the intervention of Mr Trump to mediate a meeting between her and Harry's family in the White House, she was not willing to return.
Now it's understood the Dunn family is to bring legal action against her in the United States for civil damages and the administration for failing to follow international precedent over who is covered by the rules of diplomatic immunity.
Harry's family have already said they plan to take legal action against the Foreign Office and are seeking an investigation into the police.
A spokesperson for the family said it was their intention to refer Northamptonshire Police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for its action during the crash investigation.
Dominic Raab previously admitted the Foreign Office asked Northamptonshire Police to delay telling Harry Dunn's family that the woman involved in the crash that killed their son had left the UK.
Lawyers have begun the process of drafting letters; one called a “letter of claim”, which is a prelude to a judicial review, about the advice given to Northamptonshire Police by the Foreign Office, and the other to request an investigation by the IOPC into the conduct of the force.