Family of Harry Dunn to sue Trump administration for 'lawless misconduct'

The family of Harry Dunn intends to sue the Trump administration and driver Anne Sacoolas over the fatal motorbike crash.

A spokesman said they had decided the next best course of action to get justice for the 19-year-old was to begin legal action against the office of the US President and the woman who fled the UK in the aftermath of the accident.

ITV News understands the family is suing the administration for "lawless misconduct" over its involvement granting diplomatic immunity for Ms Sacoolas.

The US diplomat’s wife admitted to driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit Harry’s motorbike outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27.

Ms Sacoolas fled the UK in the weeks after the crash and it's since emerged that despite the intervention of Mr Trump to mediate a meeting between her and Harry's family in the White House, she was not willing to return.