Female MPs write open letter to support Meghan’s stand against the media

Female MPs have offered the Duchess of Sussex their support in her stand against the “distasteful and misleading nature” of newspaper stories about her and her family. In an open letter to Meghan, 72 cross-party female MPs pledged to use the “means at our disposal” to ensure the press accept her right to privacy, show respect, and that their stories “reflect the truth”. The open letter posted on social media by Labour MP Holly Lynch on Tuesday said that the media had printed stories and headlines which had invaded the duchess’s privacy and “sought to cast aspersions” on her character.

It added: “As women MPs of all political persuasions, we wanted to express our solidarity with you in taking a stand against the often distasteful and misleading nature of the stories printed in a number of our national newspapers concerning you, your character and your family. “On occasions, stories and headlines have represented an invasion of your privacy and have sought to cast aspersions about your character, without any good reason as far as we can see. “Even more concerning still, we are calling out what can only be described as outdated, colonial undertones to some of there stories.

A group of politicians including Holly Lynch MP (centre) Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Images