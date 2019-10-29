Former British soldier breaks record for climbing world’s 14 highest peaks

Nirmal Purja completed the feat in 189 days. Credit: Nirmal Purja/PA

A Nepalese national has shattered the previous mountaineering record for successfully climbing the world’s 14 highest peaks, completing the feat in 189 days. Nirmal Purja, a former British soldier, scaled the 8,027-metre (26,340-foot) Mount Shishapangma in China on Tuesday, which was the last of the 14 peaks that are more than 8,000 metres (26,240 feet) in height.

The previous record for climbing the 14 peaks was seven years, 10 months and six days. It was set by South Korean climber Kim Chang-ho. Mingma Sherpa of the Seven Summit Treks in Kathmandu, which equipped the expedition, said Mr Purja was safely descending from the summit.

