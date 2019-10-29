Gender pay gap for full-time workers increases

Figures show the gender pay gap for full-time workers in the UK has increased. Credit: PA

The gender pay gap for full-time workers in the UK has increased slightly to 8.9%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. The new figure compares with 8.6% last year, which was the lowest since records began in 1997, when it stood at 17.4%. The difference in pay of all men and women workers, including those in part-time jobs, has fallen from 17.8% in 2018 to 17.3% in 2019, and continues to fall, the report said.

For people under 40 years of age, the pay gap for full-time employees is now “close to zero”, the ONS said. However, the pay gap among 40 to 49-year-olds is 11.4% and more than 15% for those aged 50 to 59 and above 60 – a figure which has not declined “strongly over time”, the report said. ONS said the difference is due to women over the age 40 being “more likely” to work in lower-paid jobs and are less likely to work as managers, compared to younger women. Median weekly earnings for full-time employees has increased by 2.9% to £585 from last year, but after inflation is taken into account, the increase is just 0.9%.

The gender pay gap is now at 8.9%. Credit: PA Graphics