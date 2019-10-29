Genetic autism predisposition linked to higher self-harm rates, study suggests

People with a strong genetic predisposition to autism are more likely to report self-harm and suicidal thoughts even if they have not been formally diagnosed, research suggests.

Scientists from the University of Cambridge have also found those who carry a number of genes associated with autism are more likely to have experienced childhood maltreatment.

Based on the findings, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, the team urged the Government to “provide far greater support for autistic individuals and for those with a high number of autistic traits”.

Previous research has shown autistic people experience higher levels of self-harm and suicidal thoughts, but the Cambridge team say their findings hold true even for those who carry genetic mutations linked to autism but have not been diagnosed.

But Dr Varun Warrier, a postdoctoral researcher at Cambridge, said their observational study only points to a correlation between genetic likelihood for autism and negative life events, adding: “We do not know yet if the former causes the latter.

“We know that genes partly influence how many autistic traits you have, and some autistic traits such as social difficulties may lead to a person being vulnerable to maltreatment.