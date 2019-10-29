Grenfell fire: Fewer people may have died if tower evacuated earlier, inquiry concludes

The public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire has ruled the fire brigade's planning and preparation procedures were Credit: PA

The public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire has ruled the fire brigade's planning and preparation procedures were "gravely inadequate". The Grenfell Tower Inquiry: Phase 1 report, seen by ITV News, highlights the lack of contingency plans for the evacuation of the high-rise building, concluding a decision "could and should" have been made earlier to revoke the 'stay-put' advice. It claims the best part of an hour was "lost" before the advice was overturned.

An earlier decision to evacuate the building could have "resulted in fewer fatalities", the report says. There were "serious deficiencies in command and control," the long-awaited public inquiry report states, while it also concludes there was a breakdown in "physical and electronic communication systems" on the night of June 14, 2017.

The chair of the inquiry, Sir Martin and his legal team have been drafting the report since the first phase of the inquiry hearing ended in December 2018 and were given a deadline of October 30 to publish it by prime minister Boris Johnson. The report, which is expected to run to 1,000 pages, is due to be put before MPs on Wednesday. The report, which focuses on events on the night of the fire, found London Fire Brigade was not prepared for a cladding fire, with the "otherwise experienced" commanders and senior officers having had no training on the "particular dangers associated with combustible cladding" despite similar incidents having occurred in other countries.

The operational risk database (ORB) for Grenfell Tower was found to contain "almost no information of any use" in the event of a fire, the report ruled, and the information it did contain was "many years out of date" and did not reflected the changes made during the refurbishment when the outside cladding was added. The report also highlights a lack of understanding into the "behaviours and performance" of modern day materials in the event of a fire. The inquiry's second phase, which starts next year, will look at the decisions on the refurbishment of the tower when the cladding was added. Sir Martin praised the "extraordinary courage and selfless devotion to duty" of the firefighters, but he said they faced a situation they "had not been properly prepared for". A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said “The Inquiry’s findings are not being published until Wednesday morning and it would be inappropriate for us to comment on them until then.”

