Jeremy Corbyn fires starting pistol on a 'fun' election, writes Robert Peston

"It's going to be fun".

Thus a beaming Jeremy Corbyn announced that he had decided his condition for a general election had been met, namely that there won't be a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

And so he fired the starting gun on six weeks of campaigning before a polling day (probably) of December 12.

I personalise the decision as Corbyn's because that is how his fellow shadow cabinet members characterised it to me.

"This is what Jeremy wants", one told me. "He was dead set on it", said another.

And some of them are filled with foreboding - either because they would much rather there is a Brexit referendum before we're asked to choose a new government, or because they fear Labour cannot repeat its popularity surge of 2017.