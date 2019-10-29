John Legend and Kelly Clarkson update controversial Christmas classic 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' for #MeToo era

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson will release an updated version of the controversial Christmas classic 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' after the lyrics of the original were criticised in light of the #MeToo movement.

Legend rewrote the lyrics of the song, originally written in 1944, with US actor Natasha Rothwell, after a radio station banned it from playlists last year.

The original duet includes alternate lines between a man and woman where he tries to convince her not to risk a journey home in bad weather.

Instead, he tries to convince her to have another drink and spend the night.

Some critics suggested the line "Say what's in this drink? (No cabs to be had out there)" could be an allusion to date rape.