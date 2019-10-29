Julian Smith ‘swerves’ questions on snap election impact on Stormont restoration talks

The Northern Ireland Secretary has refused to answer whether plans for a December general election would jeopardise attempts to restore Stormont.

Julian Smith said he would “swerve” the question when asked by Independent MP Lady Sylvia Hermon, adding some “extremely important issues” require “immediate attention” in Northern Ireland.

Conservative MP Simon Hoare, chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, also said an early general election “is not helpful” when dealing with the restoration of power-sharing.

The exchanges came as Mr Smith provided an update to MPs, including on changes to the abortion law in Northern Ireland – which led to calls for him to issue clearer guidance for women.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Smith expressed disappointment at having to extend the period to enable an executive to form to January 13, 2020.

“Whilst the political parties continue to be unable to reach accommodation, public services in Northern Ireland continue to deteriorate, hospital waiting lists get longer and frustration continues to grow,” he said.

Mr Smith noted he had held discussions with all five main political parties and contact would continue in the coming weeks, adding: “The issues that remain between the parties are few in number and they are soluble in substance.

“It’ll take real commitment for the main parties to reach a compromise on those issues, but just this weekend both of the largest parties said that they want to make and restore the institutions as soon as possible.”