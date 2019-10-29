Lebanese PM Saad Hariri to step down amid anti-government protests

Saad Hariri has resigned after mass protests in Lebanon. Credit: AP

Lebanon’s prime minister has resigned, bowing to one of the central demands of anti-government demonstrators. Protests first began two weeks ago, calling for a tax on WhatsApp to be scrapped, but then widened to target political corruption. Saad Hariri's resignation came shortly after baton-wielding Hezbollah supporters rampaged through the main protest camp in Beirut, torching tents, smashing chairs and chasing away protesters. The demonstrators later returned to the camp in time to hear the news that Mr Hariri announced he would step down after hitting a “dead end” in trying to resolve the crisis, which has paralysed the country for nearly two weeks. The protesters erupted in cheers at the news.

Protesters celebrate Saad Hariri’s announcement. Credit: AP

The Hezbollah rampage marked a violent turning point in Lebanon’s protests, which have called for the resignation of the government and the overthrow of the political class that has dominated the country since the 1975-1990 civil war. The government is dominated by factions allied with Hezbollah, the most powerful armed group in the country. Mr Hariri had reluctantly worked with those factions as part of a national unity government that had failed to address an increasingly severe economic and fiscal crisis. “I tried all this time to find an exit and listen to the voice of the people and protect the country from the security and economic dangers,” he said. “Today, to be honest with you, I have hit a dead end, and it is time for a big shock to confront the crisis.”

Anti-government protesters in Beirut. Credit: AP

A proposed tax on the WhatsApp messenger service ignited protests on October 17, sending hundreds of thousands of people into the streets in the largest demonstrations in more than a decade. The protests soon widened to include other economic issues. They were largely peaceful, with only occasional minor scuffles with security forces, but that changed early on Tuesday, when groups of men began confronting protesters who were blocking roads. The men initially presented themselves as disgruntled residents frustrated by the country’s paralysis, but they were later heard chanting “At your service, Hussein”, a Shiite religious slogan, and “God, Nasrallah, and the whole Dahiyeh”, referring to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the group’s stronghold in the southern suburbs of Beirut. They launched their attack at about midday on the main protest camp in Beirut where demonstrators have been staying for nearly two weeks. The rallies swell at night, but there were only a few dozen protesters in the square when the Hezbollah supporters arrived.

Hezbollah supporters clash with anti-government protesters. Credit: AP

Soldiers and riot police initially moved in to separate the groups but were unable to prevent the Hezbollah supporters from storming Martyrs’ Square, the main protest site. Hezbollah supporters lashed out at reporters covering the melee, kicking some of them and reaching for their cameras. It was unclear how many people were wounded. Fights broke out in places and security forces could be seen beating people with batons. The protesters armed themselves with wooden batons and metal poles as the Hezbollah supporters approached but fled when the counter-demonstrators arrived in larger numbers. Security forces later fired tear gas to disperse the Hezbollah backers, but only after they had destroyed and set fire to several tents.

Hezbollah supporters burn tents in the protest camp Credit: Bilal Hussein/AP