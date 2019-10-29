MPs sign letter to Duchess of Sussex calling out 'outdated, colonial undertones' in reporting about her

A group of 72 MPs have written a letter of solidarity to the Duchess of Sussex over what they call the "outdated, colonial undertones" to many of the newspaper stories about her.

The Members of Parliament, who are all female, say they are from "all political persuasions" and have signed a public letter to Meghan because they want to take a stand against the "distasteful and misleading nature" of some of the media coverage about hes since she got engaged to Prince Harry in 2017.

They told the duchess the stories published have, on occasions, represented an "invasion of your privacy" and, as women in public life, they wrote that they share an understanding of the "abuse and intimidation" which is often used to disparage their work.

Often, the MPs write, the national media has been seeking to "tear women down for no apparent reason".