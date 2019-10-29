Boris Johnson one step closer to a general election after MPs approve December 12 date

Boris Johnson has moved a step closer to finally having his wish of a general election before Christmas. Credit: PA

MPs have voted for a general election on December 12, meaning the prime minister is now a step closer to his wish of a national poll. Boris Johnson's proposed general election date was approved by 438 to 20, a majority of 418. It came after the Commons voted by 315 to 295 to reject a Labour amendment for the election to be held on Monday December 9 - three days earlier than ministers wanted. The vote effectively clears the way for Parliament to be dissolved on November 6 ahead of a general election on December 12. But the result in the Commons does not necessarily mean there will be an election before Christmas. The Early Parliamentary General Election Bill must now be scrutinised in the House of Lords before it can gain Royal Assent and become law.

Tory MP Steve Baker (Wycombe) warned that if the Lords amended the Early Parliamentary General Election Bill they would be "playing with their own futures". Some MPs had been hoping 16 year olds and EU nationals with settled status would be allowed to vote in the election, but Deputy Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle did not select those issues for debate. Instead he selected Labour's amendment for a general election on Monday December 9 - which MPs rejected. Despite Jeremy Corbyn failing in his bid to change the election date, he said following the vote that it was a once-in-a-generation chance. He added: "The choice at this election could not be clearer. "A Labour government will be on your side, while Boris Johnson’s Conservatives – who think they’re born to rule – will only look after the privileged few." Mr Corbyn also posted a video on Twitter, and wrote: "The General Election has just been called. It's time for real change."

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson, whose party backed an election as the only way to resolve Brexit, said she will be standing in the poll as "candidate for prime minister". She said the first thing she would do if she was successful would be to "stop Brexit". "It is our best chance to elect a Government to stop Brexit", she said, adding that "the Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain and will be standing on a manifesto to stop Brexit by revoking Article 50." After the vote Prime Minister Johnson headed for a meeting for the Conservatives' 1922 Committee, where he received a rapturous reception.

He told reporters it's time for the country to "come together to get Brexit done" as he left the meeting. But asked if he believes he can secure a majority, he said: "It'll be a tough election and we are going to do the best we can." The government described the plan to add new people, such as 16 year olds, to the electoral register as "wrecking amendments" - amendments designed to alter the Bill to the point it is useless. Meanwhile, ten MPs who were expelled from the Conservative Party last month after rebelling over Brexit will be allowed to compete in the election as Tories after they had the whip restored, a party spokesman said. The spokesman said Alistair Burt, Caroline Noakes, Greg Clarke, Nicholas Soames, Ed Vaizey, Margot James, Steve Brine, Richard Benyon and Stephen Hammond will be allowed to stand as Conservative candidates if they do not step down as MPs.

