Narcissists ‘less prone to stress and depression’

Society may view narcissists as full of self-importance – but researchers have discovered they may actually have an advantage.

New research found the personality trait can actually lead to mental “toughness”, feeling less stressed and being less vulnerable to depression than other people.

Narcissistic personality disorder is characterised by a person believing there are special reasons that make them different, better or more deserving than others.

They may feel upset if people do not recognise their apparent achievements, resent other people’s successes and get upset if other people do not put their needs above their own.

But narcissists - exemplified in fiction and film with the likes of Dorian Gray and vain wizard Gilderoy Lockhart in the Harry Potter movies - may also suffer low self-esteem and can be described as vulnerable.