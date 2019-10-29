Senator: Long-term plan needed for united Ireland

Long-term planning and preparation is required for a united Ireland, an Irish senator has said. Mark Daly said the Brexit crisis showed the unforeseen consequences of holding a referendum without proper preliminary steps. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has previously warned that now is not the time to prepare for a referendum on a united Ireland.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Daly said: “The major lesson for Ireland from the Brexit crisis is the unforeseen consequences of holding a referendum without proper planning. “A united Ireland requires long-term planning and preparation with all sides.” He analysed court documents from victims’ campaigner Raymond McCord’s recent legal challenge surrounding Brexit. Mr Daly said: “As it stands, a referendum on a united Ireland could potentially be decided by the Secretary of State before a single vote is cast. “The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland cannot say the majority are or are not in favour of a united Ireland until it is decided who will be allowed to vote in a referendum.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the time is not right to begin official planning for a referendum on Irish unity Credit: Niall Carson/PA