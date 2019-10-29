Sophie Ellis-Bextor makes surprise visit to children’s hospice

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor made a surprise visit to a children’s hospice to raise awareness of the billions of pounds donated to UK charities by the National Lottery.

While the National Lottery has turned thousands of people into millionaires, it has also raised £10.3 billion for UK charities over the past 25 years.

Some of that money has gone towards the construction of a new teenage wing at Claire House Children’s Hospice on the Wirral.

To celebrate the National Lottery’s support for charities, Ellis-Bextor on Monday visited the hospice for a pyjama-themed party.

“Lots of people won’t be aware that the National Lottery has already raised billions of pounds for amazing charities that are transforming lives every day – today has really brought to life how this makes a difference to families,” she said in a statement.

“The work Claire House Children’s Hospice do is so inspiring; as a mum, I feel it’s so important that charities like this are able to bring a sense of normality to family life during some of the most difficult times.”