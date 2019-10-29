The competitor who pulled Harry in a little too close at the Invictus Games team launch

A competitor from the UK Invictus Games team welcomed Prince Harry a little more intimately than she intended today when he visited those taking part in next year's tournament. Lynsey Kelly from the RAF had put her arms around Harry's waist for a team photo at the event for the 65-strong team of wounded and injured military personnel and veterans.

"My hands just stuck on Prince Harry's bottom", she announced to much laughter among her teammates and Harry himself. The Duke of Sussex joked that Lynsey's hands were "almost in my pocket", as he continued to smile for the cameras.

When I asked her about her surprise intimate moment, Lynsey said: "We were just posing for a picture. My hands were around his waist. They might have been a bit lower down on his back than I would have preferred, you know, with him being a Prince. He was very fine about it." The Invictus Games was founded by Prince Harry in 2014 after he had returned from a tour of duty with the British Army in Afghanistan. 90% of the new team have never competed in the tournament before. It's been held in London, Orlando, Toronto and Sydney and in 2020 it will be held in The Hague in the Netherlands.

Prince Harry took time to speak to athletes at the launch on Tuesday. Credit: PA

Rachel Williamson who has been chosen as this year's team captain - the first female captain for the UK - said: "I was ashamed that I wasn't as good as I used to be and I compared myself. "It's given me this whole new, different and improved mental aspect as well as the physical aspect. So, I can actually go out there. I've made friends for life on this journey and I'm so much more confident. She told me: "I wouldn't be talking to you this time a few years ago and it really has pushed us on."