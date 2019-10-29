US to move to protect Syrian oil fields

Pivoting from the dramatic killing of the Islamic State’s leader, the US is set to increase its efforts to protect Syria’s oil fields from Islamic State as well as from Syria itself and the country’s Russian allies. Defence Secretary Mark Esper indicated on Monday the new high stakes push was under way, even as American troops are withdrawn from other parts of the country. Mr Esper says the military’s oil field mission also will ensure income for Syrian Kurds who are counted on by Washington to continue guarding Islamic State prisoners and helping American forces combat remnants of the group — even as President Donald Trump continues to insist all US troops will come home. “We don’t want to be a policeman in this case,” Mr Trump said on Monday, referring to America’s role after Turkey’s incursion in Syria. In the face of Turkey’s early October warning that it would invade and create a “safe zone” on the Syrian side of its border, Mr Trump ordered US forces to step aside, effectively abandoning a Kurdish militia that had partnered with US troops.

Mr Esper and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke at a Pentagon news conference to cheer the successful mission by US special operations forces on Saturday that ended with IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blowing himself up. Mr Esper called al-Baghdadi’s death a “devastating blow” to an organisation that already had lost its hold on a large part of territory in Syria and Iraq. Gen Milley said the U.S. had disposed of al-Baghdadi’s remains “appropriately” and in line with the laws of armed conflict. He also said US forces retrieved unspecified intelligence information from the site, which he described as a place in northwestern Syria where the IS leader had been “staying on a consistent basis”. A US military dog that was slightly injured in the raid has recovered and is back at work, Gen Milley said. Mr Esper hinted at uncertainty ahead in Syria, even though IS has lost its inspirational leader, with the Syrian government exploiting support from Russia and Iran. “The security situation in Syria remains complex,” Mr Esper said. A big part of that complexity is the rejigging of the battlefield since Mr Trump earlier this month ordered a full US troop withdrawal from positions along the Turkish border in northeastern Syria. Even as those troops leave, other US forces are heading to the oil-producing region of eastern Syria, east of the Euphrates River.

