Youth crime prevention scheme to be rolled out across UK cities

A crime prevention scheme that helped a teenager who had committed nearly 600 offences to go straight is being rolled out to three UK cities.

The programme, that sees mentors including ex-offenders help young people escape a life of serious crime, has run in Glasgow since 2013 and stopped 45 out of its most recent group of 49 candidates from re-offending.

Its successes include the teenager, who committed nearly 600 crimes including low level vandalism and theft, as well as drug offences.

Four high-risk young people were also diverted away from secure care homes, saving Glasgow City Council more than £500,000 over six months.