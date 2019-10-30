150,000 Californians evacuated as wildfire burns area more than double size of San Francisco

More than 150,000 people are still not allowed home in northern California after a wildfire charred an area more than twice the size of San Francisco.

Firefighters have contained 15% of the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County but are still battling 30mph winds.

Around 30,000 people have been allowed back home but 90,000 buildings remain under threat since the fire began on October 23, despite forecasters predicting calmer winds in the week ahead.

Some 450 miles south of the Kincade Fire, a new blaze has started near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, north-west of Los Angeles.

The library, where former US President Reagan is buried, has not been damaged by the fire, which began after strong winds hit Ventura County at dawn on Wednesday.

However, the blaze is encroaching and there are fears the forecast Santa Ana winds - with gusts of up to 80mph, the strongest in a decade - could fans the flames.

A rarely issued "extreme" red flag warning is in effect for the south of the state until 6pm on Thursday.