150,000 Californians evacuated as wildfire burns area more than double size of San Francisco
More than 150,000 people are still not allowed home in northern California after a wildfire charred an area more than twice the size of San Francisco.
Firefighters have contained 15% of the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County but are still battling 30mph winds.
Around 30,000 people have been allowed back home but 90,000 buildings remain under threat since the fire began on October 23, despite forecasters predicting calmer winds in the week ahead.
Some 450 miles south of the Kincade Fire, a new blaze has started near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, north-west of Los Angeles.
The library, where former US President Reagan is buried, has not been damaged by the fire, which began after strong winds hit Ventura County at dawn on Wednesday.
However, the blaze is encroaching and there are fears the forecast Santa Ana winds - with gusts of up to 80mph, the strongest in a decade - could fans the flames.
A rarely issued "extreme" red flag warning is in effect for the south of the state until 6pm on Thursday.
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials said on Tuesday that the Kincade Fire is now 118 square miles, which is up from 103 square miles on Monday morning.
Pacific Gas and Electric (PG and E) has ordered another round of blackouts to prevent its electrical equipment from sparking fires in high winds.
The Tuesday blackouts affected up to 1.5 million customers, the company said.
On Monday, PG and E said its power lines may have started two smaller wildfires over the weekend in Lafayette - in a part of the city where the utility had kept the lights on because it was not designated a high fire risk.
One of those wildfires destroyed the clubhouse of the Lafayette Tennis Club, located about 20 miles east of San Francisco.
Other parts of Lafayette and surrounding communities lost power over the weekend.
Many remained without electricity on Tuesday.
PG and E customer Colin Davis lost wages because the Lafayette grocery store where he works lost power and had to close.
"Everybody's losing money," Mr Davis said.
"The companies are losing money. The employees are losing money. And so it's not a good situation for anybody."
Jennifer Challberg, who owns a Halloween store in Lafayette, says she kept her business open without electricity over the weekend, but business was slow when it should have been its busiest time of the year.
"For mum and pop businesses like ours, it definitely is a huge blow to the bottom line," Ms Challberg said.