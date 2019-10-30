£250k antique violin left on train 'was stolen from luggage rack'

A £250,000 violin accidentally left in the luggage rack of a train has been stolen, police have said.

Stephen Morris left his antique violin, which was made by craftsman David Tecchler in 1709, on the London Victoria to Orpington train when he got off at Penge East on Tuesday October 22.

The musician had appealed for its safe return, saying it was "devastating to lose the instrument I’ve been playing for 20 years".