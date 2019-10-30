Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder over stabbings at Milton Keynes house party

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two teenagers were stabbed to death at a house party.

The boy was detained on Wednesday evening by police investigating the deaths of 17-year-olds Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice in Milton Keynes.

Mr Ansah died from a stab wound to the back, while Mr Gillham-Rice was knifed in the chest in the attack at a party in the Emerson Valley estate on October 19.