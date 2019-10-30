Chocolate dresses flaunted by models on Paris catwalk

Models wearing dresses made of chocolate have appeared on a Parisian catwalk, as part of the city's annual chocolate fair.

Organisers of the event arranged for the parade to be held to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the event.

Chocolate enthusiasts watched on as Miss France and other beauty queens showed off the extravagant outfits, dancing to music from countries where cocoa beans are produced.

