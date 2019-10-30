'Climate movement does not need any more prizes': Greta Thunberg declines award worth £40,000

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Credit: PA

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg has declined an environmental prize, saying "the climate movement does not need any more prizes". The 16-year-old has inspired millions across the world to stage protests urging leaders to tackle global warming. Two fellow climate activists spoke on Ms Thunberg’s behalf at an award ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden, for the regional inter-parliamentary Nordic Council’s prizes, reading a statement thanking the group for the honour. Sofia and Isabella Axelsson quoted Ms Thunberg as saying "what we need is for our rulers and politicians to listen to the research".

Greta Thunberg joined a climate protest near White House last month. Credit: AP

The Nordic Council hands out annual prizes for literature, youth literature, film, music and the environment, each worth 350,000 Danish kroner (£40,000). It was not the first prize that the climate activist has won or been nominated for. Three Norwegian politicians nominated her for the Nobel Peace Prize this year because they believe "the massive movement Greta has set in motion is a very important peace contribution".

Last year, about three months into her school climate strike campaign, Ms Thunberg declined another award - the Children’s Climate Prize, which is awarded by a Swedish electricity company - because many of the finalists had to fly to Stockholm for the ceremony. Ms Thunberg notes that flights contribute to global warming, so she sailed across the Atlantic Ocean for two weeks on a zero-emissions boat to reach New York.

