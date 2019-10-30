Clutha helicopter crash pilot failed to follow emergency low fuel warnings, inquiry finds

Pilot David Traill failed to follow emergency low fuel warnings, an inquiry found. Credit: PA

A helicopter crash which killed 10 people could have been prevented if the pilot had followed emergency procedures relating to low fuel warnings, an inquiry has found. Three crew members and seven customers died when a police aircraft fell onto the Clutha bar in Glasgow on November 29, 2013. A further 31 people in the pub were injured. The crash happened after the helicopter's engines "flamed out sequentially" while the helicopter was airborne due to fuel starvation.

The Clutha helicopter crash killed 10 people in November 2013. Credit: PA

The contents of the supply tank had depleted because pilot David Traill failed to ensure at least one of the helicopter's fuel transfer pumps was switched to on, a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) concluded. The inquiry, published on Wednesday, stated: "Captain Traill allowed the contents of the supply tank of the helicopter to deplete to the point it did when there was more than sufficient usable fuel available to him in the main tank to allow the helicopter to return safely to its base." The report found both the fuel transfer pump switches were in the off position when the low fuel warnings were triggered. It said that had one or both of them been switched back on by Captain Traill at that point in time the helicopter would not have crashed, however they were not switched back on.