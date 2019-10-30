Drone video shows moment US forces raid and destroy compound hiding IS leader al-Baghdadi

The Pentagon has released drone video of the special forces raid which killed the leader of so-called Islamic State.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in an operation by the US military on Saturday.

The small black figures which can be seen in the footage are American troops closing in on the compound in north-west Syria.

The second piece of footage shows the moment a missile is fired at the compound, razing it to the ground.

The video comes as head of United States Central Command said al-Baghdadi was buried at sea after the weekend raid on his compound.

General Frank McKenzie told reporters on Wednesday that al-Baghdadi died after he exploded a suicide vest just before US troops were going to capture him.

McKenzie says two children, thought to be al-Baghdadi's, were killed in the explosion set off by the Islamic State leader.

The US said earlier that three children were killed.

There were no US casualties.