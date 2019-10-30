- ITV Report
Drone video shows moment US forces raid and destroy compound hiding IS leader al-Baghdadi
The Pentagon has released drone video of the special forces raid which killed the leader of so-called Islamic State.
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in an operation by the US military on Saturday.
The small black figures which can be seen in the footage are American troops closing in on the compound in north-west Syria.
The second piece of footage shows the moment a missile is fired at the compound, razing it to the ground.
The video comes as head of United States Central Command said al-Baghdadi was buried at sea after the weekend raid on his compound.
General Frank McKenzie told reporters on Wednesday that al-Baghdadi died after he exploded a suicide vest just before US troops were going to capture him.
McKenzie says two children, thought to be al-Baghdadi's, were killed in the explosion set off by the Islamic State leader.
The US said earlier that three children were killed.
There were no US casualties.
US President Donald Trump said al-Baghdadi "died like a dog, died like a coward" in a night-time raid after detonating a suicide vest.
"He died after diving into a dead-end tunnel - whimpering and crying and screaming all the way," said Mr Trump.
"He had dragged three of his young children with him, they were led to certain death.
"He reached the end of the tunnel as our dogs chased him down.
"He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children."
A US military dog was also hurt in the explosion but is expected to recover.
Mr Trump said the US had been "searching for Baghdadi for many years" and "capturing and killing" the IS leader had been his national security priority.
The president said tests on the remains confirmed it was al-Baghdadi, with DNA taken for "on-site tests."
Mr Trump said: "There were body parts, not much left, but there were substantial pieces."
It was confirmed through DNA that it was him about 15 minutes after the death.
President Trump said there were 11 children in the compound who were taken to safety and two women, who died.
"Both wives [of Baghdadi], both wearing vests, both are dead," he added.