Former Cabinet minister Amber Rudd standing down as an MP

Former Cabinet minister Amber Rudd is standing down as an MP. Credit: PA

Former Cabinet minister Amber Rudd has become the latest senior MP to announce she will not stand at the forthcoming general election. The Hastings and Rye MP, who had a majority of just 346 at the last election, resigned from the Cabinet and surrendered the Tory whip over Brexit in September. The former home secretary said she would be leaving the Commons on "perfectly good terms" with Boris Johnson and said she wanted him to succeed. She announced that she would stand down as an MP in an interview with the Evening Standard on Wednesday.

But she said: "I'm not finished with politics, I'm just not standing at this election." During her time in government, Remain supporting Amber Rudd faced several difficult moments, both Brexit related and otherwise. After being promoted to home secretary by then-Prime Minister Theresa May, she was forced to resign over the Windrush Scandal and immigration. She was seen to have taken the blame for her predecessor Mrs May, who introduced a "hostile environment" policy on immigration which led to many of the Windrush generation battling against deportation. The final blow for her tenure as home secretary was when she claimed to a select committee that there were no targets for the removal of illegal immigrants, despite actually setting those targets herself.

While in Theresa May's government Ms Rudd was one of the prime minister's closest allies. Credit: PA

Following the select committee hearing, Ms Rudd handed in her resignation. She was eventually brought back into the fray by Mr May, who appointed her work and pensions secretary. She was kept in the role when Prime Minister Johnson took over, but she struggled to stay loyal to his Brexit policy and eventually quit. Her decision last month to quit the Cabinet came after 21 of her colleagues lost the Tory whip when they backed a plan to take control of the Commons timetable to pass legislation to block a no-deal Brexit. As she quit she cited the "assault on democracy and decency" over Mr Johnson’s decision to expel the rebels. Ten of the MPs had the whip restored on Tuesday evening.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.