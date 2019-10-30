The 46 urgent safety changes that need to be made to tower blocks in light of the Grenfell inquiry

Inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick made the recommendations based on evidence heard during the Grenfell Tower inquiry. Credit: PA

Inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick has identified 46 changes that should be made to ensure the safety of high-rise residents. These touch on the ways the buildings are designed, constructed, approved and managed and how fire and rescue services respond. When deciding on the recommendations, Sir Martin said he had particularly considered their capacity for “making a significant contribution to the safety of those who live in high-rise buildings”. Here are the key recommendations, plus the areas to be looked at in phase two.

A 31-storey block in the Springburn area of Glasgow. Credit: PA

Evacuation: – the Government must develop national guidelines for carrying out partial or total evacuations of high-rise residential buildings, which include procedures for evacuating people who are unable to use the stairs in an emergency, or who may require assistance (eg disabled people, older people and young children) – fire and rescue services must develop policies and training for partial and total evacuation of high-rise residential buildings – all current and future high-rise residential buildings must be equipped with sounders or similar devices enabling fire services to send an evacuation signal to the whole or a selected part of the building – all fire and rescue services must be equipped with smoke hoods for evacuation through smoke-filled exit routes The owner and manager of every high-rise residential building must: – draw up and regularly review evacuation plans, provide copies in electronic and paper form to their local fire service and place in an information box on the premises – prepare personal emergency evacuation plans (PEEPs) for all residents whose ability to self-evacuate may be compromised and keep these in the information box – the owner and manager of every residential building containing separate dwellings must provide fire safety and evacuation instructions in a form that the occupants of the building can reasonably be expected to understand

One of three tower blocks in Lewisham Park, south east London. Credit: PA

Emergency calls: – The LFB’s policies must be amended to draw a clearer distinction between callers seeking advice and callers who believe they are trapped and need rescuing – all fire and rescue services must develop policies for handling a large number of fire survival guidance (FSG) calls simultaneously – electronic systems must be developed to record FSG information in the control room and display it simultaneously in units at the fire – policies must be developed for managing a transition from “stay put” to “get out” – control room staff must receive training on handling such a change of advice and conveying it effectively to callers Fire doors: – the owner and manager of every residential building containing separate dwellings must carry out an urgent inspection of all fire doors – they must carry out checks no less than every three months to ensure that all fire doors are fitted with effective self-closing devices in working order – all those who have responsibility for the condition of the entrance doors to individual flats in high-rise residential buildings with unsafe cladding must ensure that they comply with current standards Floor numbers: – floor numbers must be clearly marked on each landing within the stairways and prominently in all lobbies so they are visible both in normal conditions, low lighting and smoke Plans and inspections: The owner and manager of every high-rise residential building must: – provide their local fire service with information about the design and materials of its external walls and inform them of any material changes – provide their fire service with up-to-date paper and electronic floor plans, showing key fire safety systems – regularly inspect lifts intended to be used by firefighters in an emergency, test the mechanism which allows firefighters to take control of them and report the results to the fire service every month All fire and rescue services must: – ensure that all officers of the rank of crew manager and above are trained and aware of the requirements expected during inspections of high-rise buildings – be equipped to receive and store electronic plans and to make them available to incident commanders and control room managers – ensure that all staff understand the risk of fire taking hold in the external walls and know how to recognise this

Cladding is removed from Whitebeam Court, in Pendleton, Greater Manchester. Credit: PA