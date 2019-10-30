Grenfell Tower families criticise senior fire officers after damning report

The families and friends of Grenfell relatives have called on senior London Fire Brigade officers to 'stop hiding'. Dany Cotton, head of the LFB, said she was 'disappointed' the report named officers. Credit: PA

The family and friends of victims who died in Grenfell Tower have called on senior London Fire Brigade (LFB) officers to "stop hiding behind the bravery of front line fire fighters", after the release of the first public report into the causes of fire. The group was supportive of the firefighters who tackled the blaze on the night, highlighting that Sir Martin Moore Bick’s report "does not blame the firefighters on the night for the fire, instead he shows how they were let down by their training, procedures, equipment and leadership". In a statement shortly after the report was published, Grenfell United said "the Grenfell fire is proof that they failed to learn the lessons from Lakanal, this cannot happen again "The most senior leadership of the LFB must face consequences for these failings if there is to be change." London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton expressed her "deepest sorrow at not being able to save all those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire", but added the fire brigade was "disappointed at some of the criticism of individual staff members" in the inquiry report.

Cotton spoke to the press about the report on Wednesday morning.

Grenfell United said the report will "give us some confidence that our journey towards truth has finally begun. The campaign group added: “We now need to urgently see responsibility and action from this report, not excuses. "One of the most worrying findings is Sir Martin Moore Bick’s view that the LFB are currently an institution at risk of not learning the lessons from Grenfell." Grenfell United urged the prime minister to make sure there is "institutional change at the LFB so that lessons are learnt".

In summary, the report found:

LFB incident commanders had received no training in how to recognise the need or organise an evacuation.

No contingency plan for an evacuation

A decision should have been made between 01.30 and 01.50 to revoke the 'stay put' policy.

"Serious deficiencies" in command and control.

Many physical and electronic communication systems did not work properly on the night of the fire.

Communication between the control room and on the ground were "uncertain" and "prone to error".

The operational risk database (ORD) was not up-to-date and contained "no information of use".

In some cases information held by LFB on the tower was "wrong" or "missing".

What has the reaction to the report been? The report was leaked to the media on Monday to the frustration of the local community who were unable to respond due to non-disclosure agreements. Campaign group Justice 4 Grenfell said firefighters “have been made scapegoats of Phase 1 while the ‘big’ players seem to have got off scot-free”. The group will parade billboards around Kensington and Westminster after the report is made public to highlight the fact that recommendations need the political will of the government to be implemented.

Phase 1 of the public inquiry into Grenfell Tower has been released. Credit: PA

They said: “The film that we are using again as inspiration, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, highlights the power of advertising to bring about justice. “We wanted to harness this power to remind people to pay attention to the report and to highlight that the government ignored the recommendations after the fire at Lakanal House in 2009. “Also there is nothing on the statute books for recommendations of any public inquiry to be implemented, by a government.” The Labour MP for Kensington, Emma Dent Coad, has invited those directly affected to meet her in Parliament on Wednesday evening to hear any concerns and responses they may have about the report. The Metropolitan Police welcomed the report and said it was working hard to implement the recommendations the report makes. Commander Stuart Cundy announced both frontline officers will be given more training in responding to major incidents, while senior officers leading the response will also be given additional guidance. In a statement, Commander Stuart Cundy said: "[The report] highlights the leadership shown by officers and the sensitive policing approach. Many police officers at the tower risked their own lives to help others. I am incredibly proud of the bravery and professionalism shown by all our officers and staff that night in such difficult and challenging circumstances." "The report also identifies how the emergency services can improve their response and work together more effectively."

PM hopes report will bring 'some measure of comfort' to victims Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped the report would bring “some measure of comfort” to those directly affected by the fire. He said: “They asked for the truth. We promised them the truth. We owe them the truth. “And, today, the whole country, the whole world, is finally hearing the truth about what happened at Grenfell Tower on the 14th of June 2017. “For the survivors, the bereaved, and the local community, this report will prove particularly harrowing. “Yet I hope it strengthens their faith in the inquiry’s desire to determine the facts of the fire – and in this government’s commitment to airing those facts in public, no matter how difficult they may be, and acting on them. “That commitment is absolute.”

Sir Martin Moore-Bick, chairman of the Grenfell public inquiry. Credit: PA