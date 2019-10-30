'House of the Dragon': Game of Thrones prequel series announced

A Game Of Thrones prequel series has been announced and will feature on HBO's upcoming streaming service, the US cable network has said.

The spin-off, titled House Of The Dragon, will focus on the House of Targaryen, made famous in Game of Thrones by Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys and her fearsome dragons.

The new fantasy show will be set around 300 years before events in the original series, which ended earlier this year after a record-breaking eight seasons.

It's also co-created by George RR Martin, whose books the original series is based on.

British actress Clarke won critical acclaim for the fan-favourite role of Daenerys Targaryen in eight seasons of Game Of Thrones.