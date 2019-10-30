Libby Squire: Man to appear in court charged with murdering Hull student

A man is set to appear in court charged with raping and murdering a 21-year-old student who was found dead nearly seven weeks after she disappeared.

Libby Squire vanished near her home in Hull in the early hours of February 1, prompting a widespread search around the East Yorkshire city, where she was studying philosophy.

Her body was eventually recovered from the Humber Estuary in March, nearly seven weeks after her disappearance.

On October 24, Humberside Police announced that they had charged 25-year-old Pawel Relowicz with raping and murdering Miss Squire, who was originally from High Wycombe.