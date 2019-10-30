Majority say climate change will influence their general election vote – poll

More than half of people say climate change will influence the way they vote in the next general election, a survey suggests.

Almost two thirds (63%) agree that politicians are not discussing the issue of climate change enough in the run up to the next national vote, the poll for environmental lawyers ClientEarth found.

Against a backdrop of protests by Extinction Rebellion and school strikers calling for more urgent efforts to tackle rising temperatures, seven in 10 people think the climate emergency demands more swift action.

Some 58% say the Government is not doing enough on the issue, and there is also pressure on investors, with three in five (59%) thinking financial institutions and banks should no longer invest in fossil fuels.

And 55% expect their own pension and other investment funds to avoid fossil fuel projects that contribute to global warming – and almost as many (52%) would consider switching if their fund was too exposed to coal, oil and gas.

Many would like to see their pension funds and financial institutions actively support the transition to a sustainable economy and to consider the climate impacts of the companies they invest in.