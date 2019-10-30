Man appears in court charged with rape and murder of Libby Squire

A man has appeared in court charged with raping and murdering student Libby Squire, whose body was found earlier this year after a huge search.

Pawel Relowicz was not required to enter any pleas during Wednesday afternoon’s brief hearing.

The 25-year-old, wearing a grey T-shirt and silver-rimmed glasses, appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and Polish nationality.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at Hull Crown Court on Thursday at 10am.