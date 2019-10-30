- ITV Report
Man appears in court charged with rape and murder of Libby Squire
A man has appeared in court charged with raping and murdering student Libby Squire, whose body was found earlier this year after a huge search.
Pawel Relowicz was not required to enter any pleas during Wednesday afternoon’s brief hearing.
The 25-year-old, wearing a grey T-shirt and silver-rimmed glasses, appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and Polish nationality.
He was remanded into custody and will appear at Hull Crown Court on Thursday at 10am.
Relowicz was charged by Humberside Police last week with raping and murdering Ms Squire.
The court heard that Relowicz allegedly killed the 21-year-old on February 1, and allegedly committed the rape between January 31 and February 1.
Ms Squire disappeared near her home in Hull, where she was studying philosophy, prompting a search involving police, the public and friends.
Hundreds of uniformed officers took part in the operation, as well as search specialists, dog handlers and underwater officers.
Nearly seven weeks after she disappeared following an evening out with friends, the body of Ms Squire, originally from High Wycombe, was recovered from the Humber Estuary on March 20.