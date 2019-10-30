- ITV Report
Papers take a festive view on the upcoming election
There is a sense of relief on Wednesday’s front pages at the prospect of a break in the Brexit deadlock through an election.
The Daily Mail takes a seasonal view on the coming election with a headline saying “Don’t let the Grinch steal your Christmas”, while the Daily Mirror offers something similar from the opposite perspective, but the i has a less strident take on the timing.
The Daily Express splash says December 12 will be the day “When Britain will vote once and for all to deliver Brexit”.
The Independent reports that the election timing is causing some strife within the Labour Party, while the Financial Times says some “exiled rebels” have been brought back into the Conservative fold.
The Guardian reports that Jeremy Corbyn is taking a gamble by supporting the election date, while The Daily Telegraph says the Labour leader has finally bowed to Mr Johnson’s “demands for a vote to clear the Brexit impasse”.
The Times front page points out that this will be the UK’s “third election in four years”.