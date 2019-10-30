Paralympian Will Bayley pulls out of Strictly Come Dancing due to injury

Will Bayley is leaving Strictly Come Dancing after injuring himself during rehearsals.

The Paralympian, 31, said he was "gutted" to have to pull out of the BBC competition after hurting his knee last week.

Bayley and his professional partner Janette Manrara already had to sit out this weekend's shows.

He said: "I'm gutted my Strictly journey has had to come to an end.

"I've loved being part of the show and am so grateful for the phenomenal support we have received."