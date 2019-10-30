Rugby has the chance to unify South Africa once again, writes Steve Scott

While a team of giant, battle hardened warriors in green and gold stand between England and their second World Cup, there are actually two bigger enemies lurking.

The first is the challenge to replicate their sensational performance against the All Blacks.

Last Saturday was near perfect, every player enjoying a 10 out of 10 evening, the selection was spot on and the tactics faultless.

The scoreboard masked the true story – by reputation invincible - New Zealand were destroyed by England. Blown away.

Secondly, many of England’s stars were unknown to the All Blacks, that is not the case with the Springboks, many of whom earn their rugby corn in England.

South Africa will not be taken by surprise, they know what’s coming, England will have to adapt again.