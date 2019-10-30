Rugby World Cup: England fined £2,000 for response to New Zealand's Haka

England's response to the haka has been them fined £2,000 for stepping over the half-way mark.

England rugby team has been fined for its V-shape response to New Zealand's Haka. Some of the England players crossed the halfway line as the All Blacks performed their traditional pre-game war dance, which is against the World Rugby Union regulations. Rugby's governing body is thought to have fined England £2,000, but the money will be donated to charity.

A statement from World Rugby said: "England have been fined for a breach of World Cup 2019 rules relating to cultural challenges, which states that no players from the team receiving the challenge may advance beyond the halfway line." England's response to the Haka has been widely well-received, with All Blacks coach Steve Hansen admitting it was "fantastic". A video posted to the World Cup's YouTube titled 'England's incredible response to intense New Zealand Haka' has been viewed a staggering more than 4 million times.

England's response to the Haka has been widely well-received, with All Blacks coach Steve Hansen admitting it was Credit: PA

Farrell, who smirked at the All Blacks during the Haka, revealed that England's formation was carefully thought out. "We knew we had to be within a radius behind them. We didn't want to just stand there and let them come at us," Farrell said. "We wanted to keep a respectful distance and be respectful of that. We didn't want to just stand in a flat line, letting them come at us."

Owen Farrell (centre) was seen smirking as the All Blacks performed the haka. Credit: PA