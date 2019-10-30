Scientists develop on-the-spot saliva test for the drug Spice

Scientists say they have developed the first simple saliva test to detect if a person has recently taken the psychoactive drug Spice. The test, which takes about five minutes, can be performed on the spot and identifies whether synthetic cannabinoids have been smoked and if so, at what concentration. It is hoped that it can be used by healthcare professionals to better treat those who have taken Spice, who may be unconscious, incoherent or experiencing psychosis. Scientists say the current method of testing for such substances is a urine or blood sample that is sent to a laboratory, with results taking days to come through.

It is hoped that medical professionals will be able to trial the test within a year Credit: University of Bath/PA

Spice is not a single substance and can be one or a mixture of more than 100 subtly different man-made chemicals, making testing for it difficult. This means a precautionary approach is often followed for such patients, which may not be the optimal course of treatment, scientists say. Those undergoing temporary psychosis due to Spice may also be admitted to a psychiatric ward. Dr Chris Pudney, at the University of Bath, described results as “simple and very accurate” and easy to understand. “My partner is a psychiatrist and she was telling me that currently they don’t have a way to confirm when they suspect Spice use, they just don’t know for sure,” Dr Pudney said. “You can test for it with a urine or blood sample that is sent off to a lab, but that takes a few days and so in most cases it’s pointless. “I started looking into the chemistry and it’s actually similar to something we have developed for detection of biological molecules. “We decided on saliva because it seemed tractable and less invasive than some other options.”

