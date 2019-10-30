Surfing swan first to catch waves in new artificial lake

Remarkable footage shows the moment a graceful swan had the honour of riding the first ever waves generated at a new artificial surf lake called The Wave.

The bird manages to fearlessly glide over the top of the waves as they approach, but then gets a little too close to the breaking water on the third wave.

The £25m freshwater lagoon is 180 metres long and 200 metres wide, and is due to open in November.

The lagoon can generate waves ranging from 50cm to almost two metres in height, according to The Wave.