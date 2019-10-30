UK weather: Foggy start to turn fine with long spells of sunshine

It will be a cold, frosty and in places foggy start to the day on Wednesday, but for most it will be fine with long spells of sunshine.

Skies will turn a little cloudier through some central and northern parts of the UK through the afternoon, turning the sunshine a little hazy.

However, the cloudiest skies will remain across the far southwest with outbreaks of rain affecting southwest England and south Wales, where it will be windy too.

Temperatures will be on the cold side for most, with a high of 13 Celsius (55 F).