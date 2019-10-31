Missing British backpacker Amelia Bambridge's body found at sea, police say

The body of British backpacker Amelia Bambridge has been found at sea more than 30 miles from where she disappeared, Cambodian police said.

The 21-year-old’s body was discovered in the Gulf of Thailand north west of Koh Rong, where she disappeared after attending a beach party on the night of October 23, the police chief for Preah Sihanouk province said.

Ms Bambridge's body was found near another island, Koh Chhlam, close to Cambodia’s maritime border with Thailand, Major General Chuon Narin said.

She was last seen at Police Beach on the island of Koh Rong in the Sihanoukville Province last Wednesday.

Staff at Police Beach found her purple rucksack, containing her purse, phone and bank cards near the sea the following morning.

Her family was alerted to her disappearance after she failed to check out of the Nest Beach Club hostel and her passport remained at the hostel.

The backpacker's family had travelled out to Cambodia to aid in the search, with searches carried out along the shoreline, jungle and further inland.

Around 150 volunteers had been involved in the search for the missing 21-year-old.