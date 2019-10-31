Banksy’s former agent to reveal images of the artist in new book

Banksy’s former agent and photographer will release images documenting more than a decade working with the mystery artist. Steve Lazarides will reveal candid and intimate photos from 11 years spent as the right-hand man of the anonymous figure. The images provide a behind-the-scenes look at the street artist creating some of his famous works, captured by his long-time associate – although they do not appear to capture his face.

The pair worked together from 1997 Credit: Steve Lazarides/PA

Lazarides said he loved his time with Banksy, but is glad to be out of the art world. He said: “I worked with him for 11 glorious years, during which time we broke every rule in the rule book, along with a fair few laws. “I hate the art world. I only became part of it because Banksy catapulted the movement into the stratosphere. “It was a ride – however, I’m glad I’m out of it and about to enter the next ride.”

Steve Lazarides worked with Banksy for 11 years Credit: Lars Fasssinger/PA