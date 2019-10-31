Boris Johnson launches Tory election campaign against Brexit backdrop

On what could have been the day the UK left the EU, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell voters to back him if they want to get Brexit done.

While the campaign does not officially start until Wednesday, the PM used PMQs yesterday as a chance to kick start his Brexit-heavy campaign ahead of meeting voters today.

He's blaming his failure to meet his "do or die" promise of Brexit by Halloween on Parliament and Jeremy Corbyn.

Ahead of visits to a school, hospital and police unit on Thursday, Mr Johnson reminded people "today should have been the day that Brexit was delivered" but claimed "Jeremy Corbyn refused to allow that to happen".

He says the Labour leader has been "insisting upon more dither, more delay and more uncertainty for families and business".

"We cannot continue along this path," he said, "I didn't want an election - like the country I wanted to get Brexit done, but it is the only way forward."

The transport secretary backed up Mr Johnson, saying the reason the UK had not left the EU was because Parliament had "prevented" it.