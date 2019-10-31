Corbyn blasts Britain’s ‘corrupt system’ as he launches election campaign

Jeremy Corbyn is set to blast what he brands a “corrupt system” in Britain as he launches Labour’s general election campaign. In his first major stump speech of the countdown to the pre-election poll on December 12, Mr Corbyn will hit out at the “tax dodgers, bad bosses, big polluters, and billionaire-owned media holding our country back”.

Mr Corbyn will use the speech in London to “call out” people like the media baron Rupert Murdoch, and the Duke of Westminster. He will say that “the elite” are scared of the British people, which is why “they’ll throw everything” at Labour in the upcoming election.

Mr Corbyn will say: “Boris Johnson’s born-to-rule Conservatives protect the privileged few. They’ve slashed taxes for the richest and vital services and support for everyone else. “But real change is coming. “This election is a once-in-a-generation chance to transform our country, take on the vested interests holding people back and ensure that no community is left behind. “You know what really scares the elite? “What they’re actually afraid of is paying their taxes. “So in this election they’ll fight harder and dirtier than ever before. They’ll throw everything at us because they know we’re not afraid to take them on. “So, we’re going after the tax dodgers. We’re going after the dodgy landlords. We’re going after the bad bosses. We’re going after the big polluters. Because we know whose side we’re on.

