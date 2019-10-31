Coronation Street actor Antony Cotton settles phone hacking case against publisher of The Sun

The actor who plays Sean Tully in Coronation Street has settled his phone hacking case against the publisher of The Sun newspaper.

The ITV star has been paid what was described as "substantial damages" by News Group Newspapers.

The group apologised for the "distress" caused to the actor, who was referred to in court by both his stage name Antony Cotton and his real name, Antony Dunn.

Cotton's lawyers said that "his voicemail messages were hacked into," by the newspapers' journalists and therefore they would have been "privy to personal messages left on his mobile phone, or left by him for others such as family and friends."