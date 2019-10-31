Donald Trump criticises Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and claims Corbyn would be 'so bad'

US President Donald Trump told Nigel Farage he has concerns over Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal and Jeremy Corbyn would be “so bad” for the UK.

The US President also called for the prime minister and the Brexit Party leader to "get together", describing them as "two brilliant people" who would make an "unstoppable force", in what appeared to be a call for them to form a pact.

In a radio interview with Mr Farage on LBC, Mr Trump waded into British domestic affairs by voicing his opinion ahead of the election - a move that has been described by Mr Corbyn as interference.

On the Labour leader, he said: "Corbyn would be so bad for your country, he'd be so bad, he'd take you on such a bad way. He'd take you into such bad places.

"Your country has tremendous potential. It's a great country."