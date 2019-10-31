- ITV Report
Donald Trump criticises Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and claims Corbyn would be 'so bad'
US President Donald Trump told Nigel Farage he has concerns over Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal and Jeremy Corbyn would be “so bad” for the UK.
The US President also called for the prime minister and the Brexit Party leader to "get together", describing them as "two brilliant people" who would make an "unstoppable force", in what appeared to be a call for them to form a pact.
In a radio interview with Mr Farage on LBC, Mr Trump waded into British domestic affairs by voicing his opinion ahead of the election - a move that has been described by Mr Corbyn as interference.
On the Labour leader, he said: "Corbyn would be so bad for your country, he'd be so bad, he'd take you on such a bad way. He'd take you into such bad places.
"Your country has tremendous potential. It's a great country."
But Mr Trump did criticise the prime minister’s Brexit deal, claiming it hinders trade with the US.
The president told LBC he had discussed with Mr Johnson the new agreement he brokered with Brussels.
"We want to do trade with UK and they want to do trade with us," he said.
"To be honest with you... this deal... under certain aspects of the deal... you can't do it, you can't do it, you can't trade.
"We can't make a trade deal with the UK because I think we can do many times the numbers that we're doing right now and certainly much bigger numbers than you are doing under the European Union."
Mr Trump dismissed Jeremy Corbyn's warnings that the NHS will be up for grabs for the US after Brexit.
"It's so ridiculous. I think Corbyn put that out there."
He added: "It's not for us to have anything to do with your health care system. No, we're just talking about trade."
The president added: "Not at all. We wouldn't even be involved in that, no.
Mr Corbyn responded on Twitter accusing the US President of interfering in Britain's election.
He said: "It was Trump who said in June the NHS is 'on the table'. And he knows if Labour wins US corporations won’t get their hands on it."
