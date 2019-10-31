Eddie Jones says England will 'play without fear' in Rugby World Cup final against South Africa

England coach Eddie Jones and his players are relishing taking on South Africa. Credit: .

England coach Eddie Jones has fired up his side ahead of the Rugby World Cup final urging them to "play without fear". Jones said the final on Saturday against South Africa was the culmination of a four-year journey and stressed the way to win was to enjoy it. He said: "We're having a great time, we want it to continue but it comes to an end. "We've got one more opportunity to play well, so we want to play with no fear on Saturday, just play the game."

Jones, sitting alongside skipper Owen Farrell, added: "We've have four years to prepare for this game, we've got good tactical clarity about how we're going to play. "We're fit, we're enjoying the tournament - the only sadness is, is the tournament's going to end. "We know South Africa aren't going to give us the game, they're going to come at us hard, we've got to meet their physicality - we're looking forward to that and then being able to impose our game on them." He also said they had tended to block out the "noise" regarding expectations.

In the final round of press conferences before the final, England forwards Dan Cole and Joe Marler teamed up for a bit of comedy double-act. Marler was asked how his emotions had changed from four years ago - when England crashed out at the group stage - to now. "Thanks for bringing that up," he said. "Obviously, I was sad then, but I'm happy now..." Cole said that his buddy Marler was "an energy giver", adding: "I think the great thing about this squad is that we have great blend of people, characters, all that kind of stuff, and it comes together really well." As Marler joked around next to him, Cole went on: "You've got 31, 32 blokes, who get on, and we can all rely upon each other to push each other through training, and make sure it's a good vibe in camp... and blokes like Joe make it that bit longer, oh, better, sorry." The pair then finished with a bear hug and kiss from Marler on Cole's cheek before walking out of the press conference to a smattering of applause.

England have been forced to make one change from the 23 that fronted up against the All Blacks with scrum-half Willi Heinz pulling a hamstring meaning a very late call-up for Saracens star Ben Spencer. He revealed how he was at home "feeding the kids" when the call came through last Saturday afternoon that he needed to jump on a plane within 24 hours and head to Japan.

He will likely get on the pitch at some point during the final with the task of trying to create space and opportunities for the likes of backs Manu Tuilagi and Anthony Watson. Watson, who 13 months ago was crippled with a serious leg injury, spoke of his road to recovery and now being on the verge of World Cup glory. He left the field after the semi-final win over New Zealand clearly emotional and it was his press conference mate Tuilagi who was on hand to put an arm round him.

"This time last year I could barely lift my heel off the floor, barely walk without a limp, and I was very appreciative of the moment I had and it was a bit ironic that the one person who knew why I was particularly emotional at that moment was actually Manu, who's been through (it) if not worse," he said. "To have someone with the experience and skill like Manu was very comforting as well." And, speaking to ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott, prop Mako Vunipola told how his parents would be nervous spectators come Saturday.